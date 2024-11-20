Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Given New $26.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AS. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amer Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nomura Securities upgraded Amer Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Amer Sports from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

Shares of AS stock opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. Amer Sports has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.59 million. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Dnca Finance bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

