Amer Sports’ (AS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.16% from the stock’s current price.

AS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amer Sports from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities raised shares of Amer Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Amer Sports Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE AS traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.11. 1,364,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amer Sports has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amer Sports will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amer Sports

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Dnca Finance bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Featured Stories

