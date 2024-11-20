Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 1.9% on Insider Selling

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $199.45 and last traded at $200.75. 9,204,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 41,417,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.61.

Specifically, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.45.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.9% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $550,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 164.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,053,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $203,677,000 after purchasing an additional 654,908 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

