Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Director William Brennan Purchases 11,144 Shares of Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) Director William Brennan purchased 11,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$56.01 per share, with a total value of C$624,175.44.

William Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, William Brennan acquired 11,744 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$57.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$672,931.20.

On Tuesday, November 12th, William Brennan bought 15,320 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$57.35 per share, with a total value of C$878,602.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, William Brennan sold 18,551 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.32, for a total transaction of C$1,026,241.32.

On Tuesday, September 24th, William Brennan acquired 500 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$54.48 per share, with a total value of C$27,240.00.

Altus Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AIF opened at C$56.66 on Wednesday. Altus Group Limited has a 12-month low of C$38.87 and a 12-month high of C$59.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 944.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$54.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.40.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark lowered their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.22.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

