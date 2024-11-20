Altman Advisors Inc. Purchases 342 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,293 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,258,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,492,000 after purchasing an additional 531,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Realty Income by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,682,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,043,000 after buying an additional 413,865 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,680,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,502,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Realty Income by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Insider Activity

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The trade was a 48.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

O opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 300.96%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.