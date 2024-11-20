Altman Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $85.95 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.33 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.24.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

