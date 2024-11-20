AlpInvest Partners B.V. Sells 183,938 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. reduced its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,938 shares during the period. PDD accounts for about 14.2% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in PDD were worth $24,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PDD during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 3,883.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in PDD during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDD. Nomura Securities raised PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.40.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,512,322. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $88.01 and a one year high of $164.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

