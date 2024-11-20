Alpine Associates Management Inc. Invests $9.26 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.37.

Boeing Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $145.58 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.2 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.