Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys Shares of 76,076 Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,465,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Enstar Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 412,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 103,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,628,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Stock Up 0.0 %

ESGR opened at $323.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.65. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $261.76 and a 12 month high of $348.48.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

