agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading 10.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.76. 542,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,938,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

AGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $688.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Sell acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $227,102.40. This represents a 42.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 626.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in agilon health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in agilon health by 406.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

