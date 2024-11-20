AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97. AECOM also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.000-5.200 EPS.

AECOM Price Performance

ACM stock opened at $108.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $115.74.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AECOM news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,837.52. This trade represents a 57.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

