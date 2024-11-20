Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,107 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 12,057.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470,573 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 40.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,023 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6,311.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,750,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 231.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.31.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

