Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 365 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 9.8% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 24,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $11,100,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.50.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $821.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $454.71 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $812.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $729.02.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.55 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

