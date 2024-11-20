Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $61.73 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.1% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $61,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 28,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 700,436 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $192,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 63.4% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 59.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 208,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,389,000 after purchasing an additional 77,457 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 94.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of V stock opened at $311.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.63. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.60 and a 52-week high of $312.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

