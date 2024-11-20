Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,451 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,023,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,932,000 after buying an additional 175,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,998,000 after buying an additional 69,959 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 612,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,144,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 533,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,746,000 after acquiring an additional 39,334 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications stock opened at $384.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $345.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.38. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $415.27. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.06.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

