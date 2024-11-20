Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,451 ($31.10) and last traded at GBX 2,452 ($31.12), with a volume of 310722 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,504 ($31.78).

Admiral Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,711.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,703.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,912.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 18,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,810 ($35.66), for a total value of £520,131 ($660,064.72). Also, insider Geraint Jones purchased 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,791 ($35.42) per share, for a total transaction of £5,805.28 ($7,367.11). 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.