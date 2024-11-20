Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACET. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Adicet Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of ACET stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 627,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,803. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.81.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). As a group, analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Adicet Bio by 85.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,503 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,906,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 205.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 729,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 330.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 609,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 467,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

