ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 420 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $10,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 481,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,059,814.88. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,923 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $48,190.38.

On Monday, November 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,625 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $65,625.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,312 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $32,760.64.

On Monday, November 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 129 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $3,217.26.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,394 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $59,634.54.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $2,489.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 10,601 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $247,851.38.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,309 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $151,163.64.

On Monday, October 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $104,412.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,630 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $115,055.50.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ACR stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 73.84 and a current ratio of 73.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACR. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the third quarter worth $177,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

