Accent Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,593 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000. Broadcom accounts for about 1.0% of Accent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 858.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453,718 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 917.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,701,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,203,837,000 after buying an additional 11,453,554 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Broadcom by 855.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,186,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347,563 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 908.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 11,374,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,962,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,045.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,273,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,427,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,878 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $165.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $772.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.31 and a 12 month high of $186.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.35%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

