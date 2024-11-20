ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) COO Brendan Teehan Sells 10,329 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) COO Brendan Teehan sold 10,329 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $173,630.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,985.05. The trade was a 14.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,843. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.38.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 13.83%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.