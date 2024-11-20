ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) COO Brendan Teehan Sells 10,329 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) COO Brendan Teehan sold 10,329 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $173,630.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,985.05. The trade was a 14.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,843. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 13.83%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.