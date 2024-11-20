Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:THQ)

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 11th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE THQ opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04.
About Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund
