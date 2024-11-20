abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 24th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON AAS opened at GBX 282.17 ($3.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £433.27 million, a PE ratio of 3,135.22 and a beta of 0.62. abrdn Asia Focus has a 52 week low of GBX 252 ($3.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 289 ($3.67). The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 281.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 279.21.

In related news, insider Krishna Shanmuganathan acquired 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £24,849.84 ($31,535.33). Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC operates as an investment trust that invests in a portfolio of smaller companies in Japan, Asia, and Australasia. The trust invests in companies operating in various sectors, including auto components; beverages; chemicals; commercial banks; containers and packaging; diversified financial services; food and staples retailing; hotels, restaurants, and leisure; industrial conglomerates; multiline retail; paper and forest products; real estate; and transportation infrastructure.

