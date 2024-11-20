Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance
AOD opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Berkshire Buys POOL Stock: Is It Time to Take the Plunge?
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.