99,942 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:GAUG) Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:GAUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,000. MAI Capital Management owned 2.90% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

GAUG opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – August (GAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GAUG was launched on Aug 18, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

