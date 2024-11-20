88,887 Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 88,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.10% of Shift4 Payments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 11.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,800,000 after purchasing an additional 235,355 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11,776.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,730,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after buying an additional 1,716,132 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,434,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,803,000 after acquiring an additional 255,741 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 6,185.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,095,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,315,000 after purchasing an additional 221,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE FOUR opened at $102.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $106.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at $18,827,693.97. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.15.

Get Our Latest Report on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.