7,125 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farrow Financial Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 4.5% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $131.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.06. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,501,280. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,596,322.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,958.40. The trade was a 41.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 417,206 shares of company stock valued at $51,738,467. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.97.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

