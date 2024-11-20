49,538 Shares in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) Purchased by Retireful LLC

Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF comprises about 1.2% of Retireful LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Retireful LLC owned approximately 2.16% of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

INKM opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.50. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $33.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83.

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (INKM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index. The fund is an actively-managed, income-focused ETF of domestic and international ETFs with exposure to equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, preferred stocks and REITs. INKM was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

