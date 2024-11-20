4,030 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.56 and a 52-week high of $70.20. The firm has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.71.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

