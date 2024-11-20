2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.08, but opened at $58.61. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $58.81, with a volume of 4,755,615 shares trading hands.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 30,991 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

