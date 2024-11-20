2,752 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12,057.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,327,000 after buying an additional 12,470,573 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 40.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after buying an additional 2,206,023 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6,311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,750,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 231.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,124 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $77.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.31.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

