25,923 Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7,407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 358,066 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 19.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,069,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,453,000 after purchasing an additional 342,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,631,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,004,000 after purchasing an additional 259,127 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,509,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,776,000 after purchasing an additional 240,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after buying an additional 214,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $68.50 target price on Commerce Bancshares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.79.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.73. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $73.31.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $421.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,331 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $84,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,762.40. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $64,024.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at $579,539.80. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,219 shares of company stock worth $2,126,803. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.