12,604 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $69.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.98 and a fifty-two week high of $70.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.17.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.