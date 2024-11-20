11,500 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Glaxis Capital Management LLC

Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 3.4% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,507,639.29. The trade was a 8.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 336,757 shares of company stock worth $26,262,632. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $83.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average of $72.08.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

