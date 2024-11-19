Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Director Imran Khan Acquires 55,000 Shares of Stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) Director Imran Khan bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,800. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ZETA opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Zeta Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 276,294 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 9.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zeta Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,723,000 after buying an additional 431,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZETA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

