YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.37.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE YPF traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,035,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,378. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

