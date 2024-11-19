Yardley Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Yardley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $362.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $279.88 and a 12 month high of $371.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.48.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

