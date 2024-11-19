Yardley Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Yardley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 175,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,367,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 5.0% of Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Yardley Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 20,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,940,000 after acquiring an additional 195,917 shares in the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 62,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 29,025 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.40 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

