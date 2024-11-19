Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELB. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Xcel Brands by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 145,833 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

See Also

