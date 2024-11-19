Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth about $112,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,431,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,086,000 after purchasing an additional 57,980 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 137.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $94.87.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

