Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,061.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,772,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,091 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.9% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 71.8% in the second quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $135.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

