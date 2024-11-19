Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $437,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $17,131,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:TBLL opened at $105.37 on Tuesday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $105.20 and a 12 month high of $106.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day moving average is $105.62.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.