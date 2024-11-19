Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 16,815 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. owned 0.17% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 127,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 88,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

