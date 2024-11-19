WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.63 and last traded at $45.65. Approximately 22,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.68.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Team Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 9.0% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (WFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of high-yield, US corporate bonds. Constituents are selected and weighted by fundamental factors and bond risk characteristics. WFHY was launched on Apr 27, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

