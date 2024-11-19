Windle Wealth LLC Acquires 1,850 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Windle Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 4.1% of Windle Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $18,383,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 92.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 104.9% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 59,503 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 850,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,122,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 457,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,895,000 after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $266.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. This represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,748 shares of company stock worth $20,677,431 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

