William Barker Acquires 381,673 Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Stock

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) insider William Barker acquired 381,673 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of £1,377,839.53 ($1,746,532.55).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 364.47 ($4.62) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 402.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 377.34. ASOS Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 328.84 ($4.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 453.80 ($5.75). The company has a market cap of £434.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

ASC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays downgraded ASOS to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.80) to GBX 290 ($3.68) in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.21) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 391 ($4.96).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

