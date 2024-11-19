Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

WVVI opened at $3.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

