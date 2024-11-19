Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance
WVVI opened at $3.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
