Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

NYSE WPM opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $68.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $308.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

