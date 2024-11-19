What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for CADL Q4 Earnings?

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Candel Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino expects that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Candel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share.
Candel Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ CADL opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Candel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $14.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Candel Therapeutics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 51,111 shares during the period. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Candel Therapeutics
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
Further Reading
