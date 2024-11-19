What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for CADL Q4 Earnings?

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Candel Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino expects that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Candel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share.

Candel Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ CADL opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Candel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Candel Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova sold 15,000 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 929,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,835.46. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $193,380 over the last ninety days. 41.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 51,111 shares during the period. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

Further Reading

