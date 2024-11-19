Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 56.6% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $68.72 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.85 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,315.17. This represents a 13.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

