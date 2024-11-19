Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Takes $236,000 Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,971,000. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 306,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after acquiring an additional 203,802 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $11,036,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 32.6% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 520,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,556,000 after purchasing an additional 127,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 179.5% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 139,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 89,758 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $1,005,870.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,282.62. This trade represents a 52.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $92.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.61 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.71 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a negative return on equity of 158.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.